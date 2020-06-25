New Jackson, Mo. roundabout nearly finished

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews continue to work on a new roundabout in Jackson.
The roundabout is at the intersection of East Main Street and Shawnee Boulevard. It entered its final phase of construction earlier in June.
City officials said they hope the work will be finished in July.
On Thursday, June 25, workers at the scene said it could be ready by next weekend.
Drivers are asked to use extra caution in the construction zone or find an alternative route if possible until the work is finished.
