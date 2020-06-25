3 new COVID-19 cases reported in Jackson County, Ill.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jackson County Health Department reported three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county on Thursday, June 25.
They said the cases are all female, one was a pre-teen/teen, one was in her 50s and one was in her 60s. They are all believed to have acquired the virus through contact with known cases. They are being placed in isolation.
As of Thursday, there have been 327 confirmed cases in Jackson County, including 19 related deaths.
One person was released from isolation in accordance with CDC guidelines, bringing the total number of released to 292 people. Sixteen cases are currently being managed.
Also, the State of Illinois established a temporary testing site at the SIUC Recreation Center, north side parking lot. You can get to it on S. Marion St. via E. Mill St. Follow the signs.
It’s open daily through Sunday, July 5 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. However, it will be closed on Sunday, June 28 and Saturday, July 4.
Testing is open to all Illinois residents. Participants do not need to be symptomatic or have a known exposure. There is no cost to be tested, participants should bring their insurance card if they have one, but no one will be turned away for lack for insurance.
Participants must provide a phone number and current address to ensure results can be received.
