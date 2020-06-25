Missouri’s only abortion clinic gets license

FILE - In this Tuesday, June 4, 2019 file photo, a Planned Parenthood clinic is seen in St. Louis. Missouri's only abortion clinic will be able to keep operating after a state government administrator decided Friday, May 29, 2020, that the health department was wrong not to renew the license of Planned Parenthood's St. Louis facility. (Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson, File)
June 25, 2020 at 2:15 PM CDT - Updated June 25 at 2:15 PM

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Missouri’s health department is giving the only abortion clinic in the state another license.

Planned Parenthood says the state issued a license Thursday to the St. Louis clinic. The clinic’s license was at the center of a yearlong legal battle with abortion opponents who want the facility to be closed.

The Department of Health and Senior Services last year declined to renew the clinic’s license, so Planned Parenthood sued.

The state’s Administrative Hearing Commission in May ruled that the health department was wrong not to renew the clinic’s license.

Planned Parenthood says the health department inspected the clinic before issuing the license.

