Man arrested in connection to Union City, Tenn. shooting

UNION CITY, Tenn. (KFVS) - A man was arrested in connection to a shooting on June 3.
Robert Darian Williams, 34, was arrested on Wednesday, June 24 on charges of second-degree attempted murder and more.
According to Union City police, on June 3, officers responded to the 800 block of E. College St. for a report of gunshot holes found in a home. Police say there had been shooting in the 900 block of E. College St. on the night of June 2.
Police say Williams had fired multiple shots at another person.
