John A. Logan College president announces plans to retire

CARTERVILLE, Ill. (KFVS) - The John A. Logan College president announced his retirement at the June Board of Trustees meeting.
Dr. Ron House said he plans to retire from the college on December 31.
“It has been a privilege and an honor to serve the College for almost five years,” said House. “I want to thank the Board of Trustees and the faculty and staff for their contributions to the College in the five years that I have been here. Through a collective effort, the College has withstood several unique circumstances and emerged stronger.”
House is the eighth president of the college. He was appointed interim president in October 2015 and named permanent president in 2016.
“The College is in a better place than it was five years ago,” said Trustee Jake Rendleman. “You have overseen this College through a state financial crisis, and now a pandemic, and we have gotten through it because of your leadership.”
House oversaw a restructuring of the college following the state financial crisis in 2016, including full recognition from the Illinois Community College Boards as well as a 10-year reaccreditation from the Higher Learning Commission.
Board Chair Bill Kilquist stated that an announcement regarding the formation of an ad hoc committee to oversee the search for House’s replacement would be made at the July Board meeting.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.