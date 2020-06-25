Ill. 154 shutdown due to two car accident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois 154 was shutdown for around 30 mins on June 25 due to a two car accident.
Two SUVs were traveling west toward a construction zone, with a traffic light on each end of the zone. The road was reduced to one lane.
Both drivers stated had a green light and entered the construction zone, single file.
Once in the one lane restriction, the first car noticed an oncoming car traveling east and slowed down to avoid a crash.
The second car rear end the first car.
This crash is still under investigation.
One person has minor injuries.
No further information is being released at this time.
