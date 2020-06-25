Hotel staff across Ill. to receive virtual human trafficking training

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois Hotel and Lodging association has partnered with Seattle Based BEST to provide virtual Human Trafficking training for hotels that have not already implemented their own.
Michael Jacobson said trafficking is a huge industry and they want to stop that under their roofs.
“In reality it’s a $150 billion industry impacting 40 million men women and children,” said Jacobson
He said this training will benefit all hotel goers throughout the state.
“Forty-four percent of the participants of this training actually were able to identify a victim of human trafficking within a year of taking the training,” said Jacobson
With three major highways running across the Heartland, this training will be beneficial.
Jacobson explained what the 30-minute training video includes.
“When a couple walks up to the front desk, are they, is the female holding her own purse or her own belongings,” said Jacobson. “If the front desk agent tries to engage that female, are they, do they feel powered to speak on their own behalf or does the male speak for her?”
Jacobson said employees have responded positively to this training and he encouraged hotel goers to check out some facts on human trafficking.
“...and I encourage everybody go online and look at some of the telltale signs of human trafficking and sex trafficking, ‘cause once you do go through and do read some of those signs, there are things that you notice,” he said.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.