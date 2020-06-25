Health Dept.: Stylists at Marion, Ill. salon quarantined due to COVID-19

FRANKLIN AND WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Bi-County Health Department said they are working with the Sports Clips in Marion due to recent cases.
They said Sports Clips followed all state protocol to ensure the safety of their employees and customers. They said the salon has been disinfected as appropriate.
The health department said all stylists have been quarantined and stylists from the Carbondale location were brought to the Marion location. Bi-County contacted those who may have been exposed to the positive cases to determine by the investigation timeline.
The individuals are believed to have acquired the virus through either local contact with known cases, health care exposure or through transmission in the community.
The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County health reported 2 new positive cases of COVID-19 in its region on Thursday.
They included a man in his 30s and a woman in her 70s from Williamson County. They were in isolation.
As of Thursday, there have been a total of 104 lab-confirmed positives in Williamson County and 13 lab-confirmed positives in Franklin County, including four deaths in Williamson County. Of the positive cases, 75 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.
