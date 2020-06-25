Gov. Pritzker to hold briefing at 2:30pm

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker will hold a briefing at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.
He will be in the James R. Thompson Center to give a COVID-19 update.
The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 715 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, including 64 additional deaths on Wednesday, June 24.
Currently, the health department is reporting a total of 138,540 positive cases, including 6,770 deaths in Illinois.
As of Wednesday, a total of 1,428,841 Illinoisans have been tested for the virus.
