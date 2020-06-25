Gov. Parson to hold briefing at 3pm

Governor Mike Parson will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 25. (Source: Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch | June 25, 2020 at 10:51 AM CDT - Updated June 25 at 10:51 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson will hold a COVID-19 briefing at 3 p.m. on Thursday, June 25.

The governor will be joined by Commissioner Margie Vandeven with the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, Director Patrick McKenna with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Director Dr. Randall Williams with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.

Earlier in the day, the governor talked to the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry about COVID-19 testing resources for employers and what a post-coronavirus environment looks like for businesses.

Missouri cases

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported 18,868 total positive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, June 24.

They reported 592 total hospitalizations in the state and 975 deaths.

Currently, 327,024 Missourians have been tested for the virus and 38,268 have been tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

