First Alert Thursday Outlook

After a few days of slightly cooler conditions, we’ll be getting warmer and noticeably more humid again over the next few days. In fact actual air temperatures won’t be rising as much as dew points…which will go from the upper 50s to the low 70s by early next week. Today will be dry and quiet once again, but with afternoon highs of about 86 to 90. After a quiet Thursday night, Friday looks downright hot, with highs in the low 90s and heat indices peaking in the mid 90s as humidity levels rise.
A weak upper ridge will be setting up over the middle of the country from this weekend through most of next week. This, combined with southerly surface winds, will make for seasonably hot, humid and ‘convective’ weather. We don’t see any major weather systems or triggers headed our way with this lazy pattern, but an almost daily chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms here and there. Highs for most of next week look to be very close to ‘average’…somewhere in the upper 80s to low 90s…with dew points in the low 70s. Pretty typical summertime weather in this region.
