First Alert Thursday Outlook

A weak upper ridge will be setting up over the middle of the country from this weekend through most of next week. This, combined with southerly surface winds, will make for seasonably hot, humid and ‘convective’ weather. We don’t see any major weather systems or triggers headed our way with this lazy pattern, but an almost daily chance of a few afternoon thunderstorms here and there. Highs for most of next week look to be very close to ‘average’…somewhere in the upper 80s to low 90s…with dew points in the low 70s. Pretty typical summertime weather in this region.