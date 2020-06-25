First Alert: Sunny, slightly warmer

(KFVS) - Today will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s.
There is a small chance for an isolated shower in western portions of southeast Missouri.
Friday will feel more humid with high temperatures in the upper 80s. Heat indices will be in the mid-90s.
Shower and storm chances increase Friday afternoon.
Humidity and highs in the upper 80s continue through the weekend.
Scattered storms are also possible throughout Saturday and Sunday.
Chances for rain and storms stick around every day next week.
