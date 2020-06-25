Fire at Sergio’s in Murphysboro spotted by officer on patrol

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - The cause of an early morning fire at a Murphysboro restaurant is under investigation.
Firefighters were called at approximately 1 a.m. to Sergio’s Mexican Restaurant on N. Williams Street.
Fire Chief Steve McBride said a city police officer on patrol noticed smoke coming from the building and reported it to the fire department.
Crews were able to put the fire out quickly.
No one was hurt.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, but not considered suspicious.
According to Chief McBride, when the fire started, it appears to have smoldered for some time before it became bigger.
He anticipates the restaurant will be closed for a little while due to substantial damage, however the building is repairable.
Chief McBride is thankful the officer on patrol was able to spot the smoke when he did since there was not a commercial fire alarm system installed at the restaurant.
“Had he not seen it or somebody else seen it, the property damage would have been much more, the fire would have been much more progressed,” said McBride.
Commercial fire alarm systems communicate directly to the fire department to alert them when a risk or concern is detected, such as smoke, heat, carbon dioxide and flames.
According to Chief McBride, some businesses, depending on occupancy and size, are required to have commercial fire alarm systems, but smaller businesses like Sergio’s, it is only voluntary to comply with that requirement.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.