Crash slows traffic on U.S.62/Blandville Rd. in McCracken Co., Ky.

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - U.S. 62/Blandville Road, near the 8 mile marker in McCracken County, Kentucky, was reduced to one lane due to a crash.
The crash was along U.S. 62 near the North Gum Springs Road intersection between KY 998/Olivet Church Road and McCracken Boulevard.
Traffic was expected to be very slow due to one lane of the roadway closed and crews clearing the crash site.
Drivers were urged to self-detour via KY 305 and U.S. 60.
Both lanes of the roadway reopened at 9:10 a.m.
