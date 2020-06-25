COVID-19 Outbreak confirmed at St. Francois County prisons

ST. FRANCOIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been identified at Farmington Correctional Center (FCC) in Farmington, Mo.
The facility is still receiving test results, with sentinel testing beginning next week.
A total of 42 cases have been connected to the prison.
FCC is following pandemic guidelines and is working with the St. Francois County Health Center to prevent further spread of the illness.
The prison will remain closed to visitors.
The Department of Corrections does not allow employees to work if they test positive, regardless of if they are asymptomatic.
The Health Center also reported a COVID-19 outbreak at Eastern Reception, Diagnostic and Correctional Center (ERDCC) in Bonne Terre last week.
47 cases have been found at the facility.
All staff and inmates have been tested.
124 tests are still pending due to retesting.
A total of 49 cases have been connected to this outbreak.
All cases are currently asymptomatic.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.