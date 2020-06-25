Cool and Calm Thursday Morning

Clear skies this morning with temperatures by sunrise in the upper 50s north to low and mid 60 across the rest of the Heartland. Mostly sunny today with a small chance of an isolated shower here or there in western portions of southeast Missouri. High temps in the upper 80s.
With winds changing out of the south, by Friday we will feel more humid. Temperatures stay in the upper 80s with slightly higher chance of a shower and/or storm during the afternoon. Heat indices may feel like the mid 90s.
Scattered storm chances will occur Saturday and Sunday. Both days are looking to have temps in the upper 80s but feeling sticky. There are chances of rain and storms every day next week.
-Lisa
