Cape River Front Market returns to Spanish Street

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Starting July 4, the Cape Riverfront Market farmer’s market will return to 35 S. Spanish Street.
It will be in a socially distant walk-up format.
Demonstrations and public seating will not be available until further notice.
Spanish Street will be closed from Independence to GrassRoots BMW, as will the alleyway that runs behinds the Old Town Cape parking lot from Independence to Merriwether.
The Market will be held each Saturday morning from 5:00 a.m. through noon until the end of October.
Cape Riverfront Market vendors will be moved into Spanish Street for the remainder of the 2020 season.
