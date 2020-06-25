Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy involved in two car crash

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - At around 10:23 a.m., Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy, Thomas Bailey, was responding to an emergency when he was involved in a two car crash.
The deputy had his lights and sirens on while heading east on KY 280 when the Volkwagen Passat in front of him slowed down.
Bailey attempted to pass on the left.
The Volkwagen Passat, driven by Jennifer Rook, made a left turn into a driveway, believing he would have more room to pass.
Bailey tried to avoid Rook by swerving back to the eastbound lane of traffic, but the front bumper of Deputy Bailey’s car struck the rear-end area of Rook’s car.
Both Bailey and Rook were wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, and both confirmed possible injuries, but refused medical transport.
Kentucky State Police, Post 1 was contacted to investigate a collision involving a Calloway County Sheriff’s Deputy.
