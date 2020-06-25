American Cancer Society Relay for Life Luminaria Display and Ceremony to be held in Marion, Ill.

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The American Cancer Society Relay for Life Festival of Hope event will now hold a Luminaria Display and Ceremony at Tower Square Plaza on the evening of July 18.
Community members are invited to walk through the display from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. with a Luminaria Ceremony and breaking of the glow sticks set for 8:30 p.m.
The ceremony is just a small part of the traditional Relay for Life event.
To buy and dedicate a Luminaria to be lit on July 18, you can click here or email stephanie.smith@cancer.org.
The Relay for Life Festival of Hope for Williamson, Franklin, Saline and Gallation Counties was changed due to COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.