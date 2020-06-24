What you need to know June 24

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Wednesday, June 24.
The Heartland is starting off cooler this morning with temperatures in the upper 50s north to the upper 60s south.
This afternoon will be sunny with light clouds.
Highs will be in the low-to-mid 80s and feel less humid.
Temperatures will gradually warm up into the upper 80s by the end of the week.
Clouds and chances for scattered storms increase over the weekend. Humidity will also increase.
Rain and storms will continue early next week.
- A search is underway for a man considered dangerous and possibly armed in Cape Girardeau County. Victor Grebing is wanted in connection with a homicide investigation.
- An innocent man is being released from prison 13 years after being wrongfully convicted for murder of his infant son.
- Strong turnout in Kentucky’s Primary Election led to long lines. Polls closed at 6 p.m. with a crowd of about 200 people waiting to vote in Louisville. Some in line pounded on windows to let them in to cast their ballots.
- Final results in New York and Kentucky primaries could take days due to the massive amounts of mail-in ballots needing to be tabulated.
- Guidelines have been released that will allow kindergarten-12th grade schools, community colleges and higher education institutions in Illinois to resume in-person classes for the upcoming academic year.
- Southeast Missouri State University will be operating under an adjusted fall schedule which combines in-person and online learning to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.
- The next few weeks are critical to tamping down a disturbing coronavirus surge, Dr. Anthony Fauci told Congress on Tuesday — issuing a plea for people to avoid crowds and wear masks.
- Major League Baseball issued a 60-game schedule Tuesday night that will start July 23 or 24 in empty ballparks as the sport tries to push ahead amid the coronavirus pandemic.
- Several Heartland firefighters part of the Homeland Security Response Team participated in trench rescue training this week.
- Walmart is testing a “cashier-free” store in Arkansas in hopes of making checkout faster.
- Some stores recalling pre-packaged salads after an investigation into a possible outbreak of Cyclospora at Fresh Express.
- Police in California are searching for a woman accused of coughing on a 1-year-old boy at a frozen yogurt shop because she believed his mother was not properly socially distancing.
