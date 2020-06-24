Temperatures start to warm tomorrow.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Wednesday Afternoon Heartland. We are enjoying another great day across the area with lots of sunshine and low humidity. We will see a few clouds develop this afternoon. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s.
We will see clear skies overnight and this will allow for temperatures to cool off rapidly. Thursday will be mostly sunny once again and temperatures will warm rapidly.
Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
There is a good chance of rain moving into the Heartland over the weekend, especially in our northern counties. Temperatures will be warm and muggy in the upper 80s. Next week looks to remain rather unsettled with a chance of scattered showers and storms each day
