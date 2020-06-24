Southern Illinois Miners suspend 2020 season

"As disappointed as we are to not have a baseball season in Marion for the first time in 14 years, we also feel for all our players, fans, host families and game-day employees who have called Rent One Park their summer home. We very much wanted to play baseball in 2020, and we had built what we thought would be another outstanding, championship-caliber team. Our dedicated staff of full-time employees had worked hard all off-season to create new memorable experiences for all our fans. Our summer employees were also excited to work with us for another season, and we were committed to providing something for everyone at the ballpark.