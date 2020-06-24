Southern Ill. to receive $4 million for mass transit districts

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Two mass transit districts in Southern Illinois will receive more than $4 million in federal funding to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funding, was awarded by the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) and allocated through CARES Act.
The funds will go to Rides Mass Transit District (RMTD) and Jackson County Mass Transit District (JCMTD).
“This funding will help Southern Illinois public transit systems continue to provide safe and reliable service to the thousands of Illinoisans who rely on them,” said Durbin. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue fighting to ensure all parts of our state have access to these important federal investments.”
“This federal funding will go a long way toward helping ensure Southern Illinois transportation systems can continue servicing Illinoisans, even in the midst of this public health crisis,” said Duckworth. “Public transit are facing historic challenges because of important precautions communities are taking to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, and Senator Durbin and I will continue to advocate for investments so these agencies can keep providing safe and secure transportation.”
Rides Mass Transit District will receive $2,474,093 to continue to provide general public transportation to the City of Carbondale and nearby communities in order to respond to and recover from COVID-19, including coordination with local organizations to meet the needs of persons with disabilities, older adults, and the economically disadvantaged.
Jackson County Mass Transit District will receive $1,791,586 to provide general public transportation to the City of Carbondale and all of Jackson County in order to respond to and recover from COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.