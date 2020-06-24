Old Town Cape maintains accredited status

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Old Town Cape maintained its national and state accredited status following a program assessment by Missouri Main Street Connection.
Throughout 2019, Old Town Cape saw public and private investment of more than $2.2 million in the historic district from 23 projects. The district saw a net gain of three new businesses and 93 new jobs.
Additionally, volunteers for Old Town Cape donated 2,667 hours of their time.
Accredited status is the highest level a downtown revitalization program can achieve.
To receive National and State Accreditation status, a community must meet or exceed the 10-point criteria established by the National Main Street Center, a subsidiary of the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The accreditation process includes a self-evaluation and submission of materials from the program that support their work for each criteria. Each community was then assessed by MMSC to determine tier placement.
