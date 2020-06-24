Mound City, Ill. breaks ground on new wastewater plant

MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - City leaders and contractors in Mound City held a ground breaking event for a new sewer plant on Wednesday.
This new plant will replace the existing one that was built back in 1973 and was supposed to last only 20 years.
Mound City Mayor Allison Madison said they have trouble finding replacement parts for the old wastewater plant as it's lasted long past it's expected lifespan.
Madison said the new plant will bring them up to IPA standards and is much needed.
“It is an old system we were dealing with,” Madison said. “It’s dated to where we can’t get parts. It’s just exciting to know that we will be modernized and we won’t have the problems with the one we have now.”
J. T. Blankenship Engineer Ted Beggs said it's a project that will better help the community for many years.
"This will do a better job of treating the wastewater from the community and allow them to meet the standards for years to come," Beggs said.
The project costs a total of 4 million dollars which is covered through grants from the Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency.
The expected completion date for the project is July 2021.
