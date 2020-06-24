More than 900 new COVID-19 cases identified by the Tenn. Dept. of Health

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health is reporting 932 new cases of COVID-19 and 14 additional deaths as of Wednesday.
According to TDH, there have been 37,235 confirmed cases and 556 related deaths identified statewide.
More than 718,000 tests have been administered across Tennessee and nearly 24,700 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
Health officials have confirmed more than 200 new coronavirus cases in Shelby County.
TDH is reporting 8,490 cases and 170 deaths countywide, which is an increase of 96 cases and three more deaths since the Shelby County Health Department gave an update Wednesday morning.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 69.1 percent have recovered from the virus.
State, county and city officials have been pushing for more COVID-19 testing in the Mid-South. So far there have been 113,279 people tested countywide.
That push for testing has also significantly impacted assisted care facilities serving a vulnerable population.
The health department is investigating a cluster of COVID-19 outbreaks at several assisted care facilities in Memphis and Shelby County.
There are several other facilities that were previously under investigation with clusters that have reportedly been resolved. SCHD says clusters are considered resolved when a facility goes 28 consecutive days without a new case.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 16,678 total cases and 237 deaths
- Crittenden -- 604 cases; 10 deaths; 498 recoveries
- Cross -- 83 cases; 1 death; 72 recoveries
- Lee -- 621 cases; 1 death; 122 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 121 cases; 3 deaths; 90 recoveries
- Phillips -- 90 cases; 3 deaths; 35 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 53 cases; 3 deaths; 44 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 793 cases; 3 deaths; 769 recoveries
Mississippi -- 23,424 total cases and 1,011 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 41 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 22 cases
- Coahoma -- 167 cases; 6 deaths
- DeSoto -- 990 cases; 15 deaths
- Lafayette -- 289 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 148 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 204 cases; 5 deaths
- Quitman -- 49 cases
- Tate -- 211 cases; 5 deaths
- Tippah -- 109 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 78 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 37,235 total cases and 556 deaths
- Crockett -- 28 cases; 3 deaths; 18 recoveries
- Dyer -- 181 cases; 77 recoveries
- Fayette -- 224 cases; 2 deaths; 149 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 260 cases; 1 death; 208 recoveries
- Haywood -- 57 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 84 cases; 1 death; 53 recoveries
- McNairy -- 47 cases; 24 recoveries
- Tipton -- 571 cases; 4 deaths; 463 recoveries
