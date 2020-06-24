McCracken Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating unlocked vehicle burglaries

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Sheriff’s deputies are investigating after items were stolen from unlocked vehicles.
On June 23, McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies say a resident on Hillington Drive reported two handguns were taken from an unlocked vehicle overnight.
Video surveillance in the area showed three to four people wearing Halloween-type masks and gloves going through unlocked cars in the area.
The sheriff’s department reminds residents to not leave unsecured valuables, such as guns, in their unlocked vehicles at any time. It is recommended to lock your vehicles at all times to keep them from becoming a victim.
Anyone with information is asked to call the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department at 270-444-4719, mccrackencountysheriff.com or your local law enforcement agency. You can also text West Kentucky Crime Stoppers by sending WKY and your tip to 847411 or on the app.
