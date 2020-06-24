Man arrested for stealing truck minutes after being released from jail

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A man was arrested Wednesday morning for stealing a truck within minutes of being released from jail on an unrelated matter.
A man called police at 11:57 a.m. on June 24 and reported that he saw a black male wearing a black jacket drive down South 5th Street in his 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck.
The victim said the keys had been left in the truck, and it had been parked at the City Hall parking lot at 5th and Clark streets.
The truck was located in the 900 block of Leake Avenue a short time later.
McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputy Steve Croft and his K9 partner tracked the truck to an apartment in the 1200 block of South 9th Street.
Antonio Jones, 20, was located inside the apartment and matched the description given by the truck owner.
He was questioned about the incident, and admitted he had just been released from McCracken County Jail and was walking past when he claims he saw the keys to the truck on the ground by the front tire.
Jones said he has no driver’s license, but that he was in the truck only a few minutes and that he drove it straight to his uncle’s house.
Surveillance video shows the truck was stolen about 11 a.m., just minutes after Jones was released from jail.
Inside the vehicle, officers found Jones’ release paperwork from the jail.
Jones was arrested on a charge of theft by unlawful taking and booked back into McCracken County Regional Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.