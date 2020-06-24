Judge discusses changes at Cape Girardeau County court since COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The pandemic is causing unprecedented changes to our legal system, in many cases bringing jury trials and other proceedings to a halt.
Judge Benjamin Lewis presides over Missouri’s 32nd judicial circuit. He talked about all the changes to court in Cape Girardeau County over the past three and a half months.
“The COVID-19 situation come right around the time we were ready to move into this courthouse from the common pleas courthouse,” he said.
Judge Lewis said since the move, they had to implement some new rules for courthouse staff and the public.
“We have had to limit the number of people that come in the courthouse,” he said. “We let people that have business here come in..”
Cape Girardeau attorney, Richard Steele said that change has put some parts of the legal process online, including for his clients going through a divorce right now.
"We have meditations on a lot of these cases and a lot of these meditations are done by a court appointed lawyer who tries to settle the case before it goes to trial and some of the mediators are using zoom," he said.
And Steele believed this option is here to stay.
“It wouldn’t surprise me,” he said. “Zoom has really penetrated a great deal of our society and the legal profession would be no different.”
Judge Lewis called all the COVID-19-related changes a challenge they are working through but he said he looked forward to getting back to the business of his courts.
"We're still not having jury trials but even if they never find a cure for this sooner or later we have to start having jury trials again because we got some real serious disputes," Lewis said.
Judge Lewis said jury trials in his 32nd circuit remain on hold until August 3.
