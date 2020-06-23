Heat and humidity will be on the rise the next few days

Tonight will be calm, clear and comfortable. Lows will drop back into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Lots of sunshine expected on your Thursday, with highs topping out in the upper 80s. A few areas in our southern counties could even touch 90 degrees. So, it will definitely be warmer than the past couple of days. Dew points continue to rise as we head into early next week. Meaning feels like numbers could break the triple digits by Monday. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be back in the forecast through the weekend too and into early next week.