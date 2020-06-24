Half of UT Martin fall classes to include in-person component

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Almost half of the classes offered this fall by the University of Tennessee at Martin will include an in-person component as part of the university’s reentry plan.
On May 6, University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd announced that all UT campuses would reopen this fall with in-person classes as UT continues to address operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
UT Martin will begin classes Aug. 17 at the main campus and five centers in Jackson, Parsons, Ripley, Selmer and Somerville, and all classes will end by Thanksgiving.
The condensed semester combination of online, hybrid and in-person classes is designed to curb travel to and from the main campus and five centers to minimize spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Students should check their individual schedules to verify the course-delivery method for each class.
In addition to the earlier start date, the semester will include classes on Labor Day and no fall break.
Classes will end Tuesday, Nov. 24, and final exams will be administered the week following Thanksgiving. A study day for final exams will be observed Monday, Nov. 30, followed by online exams to close the semester.
For courses that have an in-person component, faculty members are aligning course delivery with recommended spacing and safety measures.
All university safety measures for fall reentry follow guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including required wearing of masks by all who are on the main campus or at the five centers, enhanced cleaning procedures and campus visitation restrictions.
Fall move-in to residence halls will feature a staggered schedule with residents assigned a date between July 27 and Aug. 12 to minimize person-to-person contact.
UT Martin Summer Orientation and Registration and Transfer Orientation sessions in preparation for fall semester will be held virtually.
