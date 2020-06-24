Gov. Beshear to discuss proposals for holding in-person classes in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Governor Andy Beshear is scheduled to discuss plans on reopening schools in Kentucky for the fall semester at 4 p.m. during his daily COVID-19 briefing on Wednesday, June 24.
Gov. Beshear said state education leaders have been working on several proposals on holding in-person classes, at least part of the school year.
The guidelines for the governor’s “Healthy at School” plan have not been finalized, but he said the upcoming school year will look different and “it must look different.”
Beshear is urging Kentuckians to keep an open mind when a plan is agreed upon in getting students back in the classroom safely.
Schools began closing to in-person classes on March 12 and remained closed throughout the state due to the coronavirus pandemic.
