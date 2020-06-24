Fireworks allowed in Caruthersville on trial basis

Fireworks allowed in Caruthersville on trial basis
A new ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged within the city limits of Caruthersville on July 3 and July 4 only in 2020. (Source: Live 5/File)
By Marsha Heller | June 24, 2020 at 9:03 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 9:03 AM

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - Fireworks will be allowed to be set-off with in the city limits of Caruthersville for the Fourth of July, but only on a trial basis and with limits.

According to the Caruthersville Police Department, a new ordinance allows fireworks to be discharged on July 3 and July 4 from 9 a.m. until 11 p.m. in 2020 only.

Anyone violating the ordinance could face a $500 fine and/or 30 days confinement.

Fireworks can be sold within the city limits from June 20 until July 10. After July 5, fireworks purchased can not be discharged in Caruthersville. Violators could face a fine and confinement.

The police department is urging residents to use safety when setting-off fire works.

Debris from the fireworks should also be properly disposed.

Police are reminding citizens the fireworks being allowed is on a trial basis for 2020 only and if there are no problems, city officials could approve allowing fireworks in the future.

In a Facebook post, police stated, “All it takes is a selected few to make it not possible for families or individuals to enjoy Independence Day with firework celebration within the city limits.”

The Caruthersville Police Department would like to remind citizens that fireworks are being allowed to be discharged...

Posted by Caruthersville Police Department on Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.