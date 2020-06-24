Early morning shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning shooting investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.
Police said a person was shot on the 2000 block of Whitener St. at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.
The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.
Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.
