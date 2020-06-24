Early morning shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau

Early morning shooting investigation underway in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police said a person was shot on the 2000 block of Whitener St. . (Source: Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Marsha Heller | June 24, 2020 at 6:51 AM CDT - Updated June 24 at 6:51 AM

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - An early morning shooting investigation is underway in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

Police said a person was shot on the 2000 block of Whitener St. at approximately 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24.

The victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At this time, police do not have a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Cape Girardeau Police Department at 573-335-6621.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.