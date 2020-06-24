Cooler Morning in the 60s

A cooler and more comfortable morning across the Heartland with temperatures in the upper 50s north to mid to upper 60s south due to cloud cover. Southern areas , the Bootheel, Kentucky, and Tennessee, may see a few isolated showers early this morning within those thicker clouds. Most of us will hold lots of sunshine today with light clouds. High temps by the afternoon will be in the low to mid 80s but feeling better than yesterday with lower dew points.