Confederate monument moved to storage

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Historic Preservation Commission recommended the removal of the Confederate monument at Iver’s Square.
Last night the decision was made to put the monument in storage, until a decision is made.
“If I had one message to give to the give to the historic preservation society here in town, it would be what are you thinking, because it’s in your name, Historic Preservation. And you’re calling to tear this down that’s not preserving,” said Clint Lacy, a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Organization.
Lacey believes the City council has to stand up for the history of the city.
“This is your chance to make a stand and put a stop to this because I promise you all, if you don’t stand up and do the right thing, all of these statutes are going to come down,” said Lacy.
Molly Mehner, deputy city manager, said the city is open to hearing arguments for and against the removal.
“Their recommendation was for immediate removal to storage, until such time that we can find an entity to take the statue with the agreement that they would properly contextualize the meaning of the monument,” said Mehner.
County resident Erin Jones said if the city decides to take down the confederate monument they must also remove the statue of the black soldier as well.
“I started the petition the opposes the removal of this monument. Because I feel that it is critical for city administrators and others who have our ear, and can listen to our voice to understand that we do not want our history taken from the public square,” said Jones.
Jones also says all monuments should be treated equally.
“To select one is to selectively sensor viewpoints and to selectively sensor individuals. And that is not the way that we do things,” Jones continued.
City officials recommend you email your city representative or attend the city meeting on July 6 to voice your opinion.
