Boy and Girls Club of Southern Ill. reopens under some new guidelines

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) -The Boys and Girls Club of Southern Illinois is officially reopened for summer camps.
Wednesday was the first day kids have been allowed in the building since the middle of March.
CEO Tina Carpenter was eager to get back to normal, but safety is the club’s top priority.
“We have a very extensive safety guidelines that was approved by our safety committee and then approved by the board of directors,” said Carpenter
New guidelines at the Boys and Girls Club may be a bit different for younger kids.
“Kids have to wear a mask, we’re maintaining social distancing rules and we’re decreasing the amount of kids we’re serving at each site, so our staff to student ratio is two staff to eight youth,” said Carpenter
The club has received grants in order for them to hire more employees to make sure the ratios stay at 10 individuals per room.
For parents who want their kids involved with the Boys and Girls Club, they are putting kids on a waiting list. Sheridan Johnson, a parent and staff member would send his kids to camps.
“I would absolutely send my kids to camp right now,” said Johnson
Johnson said parents should be more at ease with the strict guidelines.
“Like I said, as long as face mask, social distancing, hand washing those primary necessities are taken advantage of, your kid will come back home safe as they come out the door,” said Johnson
Carpenter said the Boys and Girls Club is in the business of serving the youth.
“It takes a village, to raise, to support our youth and their families and so anybody who wants to support us through this time, you know we’re here, we’re open and we’re excited,” said Carpenter
Parents can sign their child up on the Boys and Girls Club website
