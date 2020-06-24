Bi-county Health Department reports 6 new COVID-19 cases in the region

FRANKLIN & WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Franklin-Williamson Bi-County Health Department has been notified of six new cases of COVID-19 in the Franklin- Williamson County region.
Five residents are from Williamson County, and one is from Franklin County.
To date, there have been a total of 102 laboratory confirmed positives in Williamson County and 13 laboratory confirmed positives in Franklin County.
There have been four deaths in Williamson County.
Of the positive cases, 76 have recovered in Williamson County and 12 have recovered in Franklin County.
