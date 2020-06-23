13 years later: Innocent man to be released from Menard Correctional Center after wrongful conviction for murder of infant son

MENARD, Ill. (KFVS) - An innocent man is being released from prison 13 years after being wrongfully convicted for murder of his infant son.
Newly discovered evidence proved that Nathaniel Onsrud, of Rock Island County, was not responsible for the death of his infant son. He was convicted of murder in 2008.
Onsrud’s conviction was vacated after it was discovered that exculpatory documents were not disclosed to defense counsel that provided additional evidence that Onsrud is innocent.
The Rock Island County State’s Attorney’s Office supported the request of the Illinois Innocence Project and attorneys of Erickson and Oppenheimer, Ltd. to vacate his conviction and release him immediately.
“Our client, Nathaniel Onsrud, maintained from day one he had nothing to do with the tragic death of his infant son,” said IIP Chicago Legal Director Lauren Kaeseberg. “For the past 13 years, Nathaniel has fought to clear his name and has been through the unimaginable ordeal of losing his baby and then being wrongfully convicted of murdering him. We are so thankful that the State’s Attorney of Rock Island County has acted in the interests of justice and that we can bring Nathaniel home today.”
In May 2007, Onsrud’s four-month-old son, Dax, who had been born 10 weeks premature and had significant medical complications, became unresponsive while in Onsrud’s care. After emergency medical treatment at home, the baby was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.
According to the Illinois Innocence Project, the initial medical examinations did not reveal foul play and the forensic pathologist brought in to consult on the case was reluctant to determine the death was a homicide. After investigators focused on Onsrud, they had multiple meetings with the pathologist to devise a new theory.
Onsrud was interviewed twice and finally, after continual questioning, IIP said he made some ambiguous statements that the investigators determined was a confession. Ultimately, based on this confession, Onsrud’s defense attorney at the time encouraged him to plead guilty.
“To call this an injustice is a colossal understatement,” said Michael Oppenheimer of Erickson & Oppenheimer. “This was a grotesque, coordinated effort by corrupt cops, an unscrupulous and malicious prosecutor and a dishonorable medical examiner. They worked together, for the sake of their own careers – far outside all bounds of the law – to destroy an innocent man and his family forever.”
According to the National Registry of Exonerations, false confessions played a role in the wrongful convictions of 96 people in Illinois, nearly 30 percent of Illinois’ 331 exonerations since 1989. They say Nathaniel Onsrud is one of approximately 100 innocent Illinoisans whose cases have been reversed after they plead guilty.
Onsrud is the 15th client of the Illinois Innocence Project to be released or exonerated.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.