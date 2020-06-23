15-year-old driver, passenger hurt in rollover crash

15-year-old driver, passenger hurt in rollover crash
Illinois State Police ticketed the 15-year-old driver for not having a valid drivers license and for driving too fast/failing to avoid a crash.
By Marsha Heller | June 23, 2020 at 8:05 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 8:05 AM

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rush to a rollover crash involving two teens in Hamilton County, Illinois.

The crash happened northwest of Dale on 700 North, just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, June 22.

The crash happened northwest of Dale, Ill. on 700 North, approximately 1/4 mile west of 950 East in Hamilton County. (Source: Google Maps)
The crash happened northwest of Dale, Ill. on 700 North, approximately 1/4 mile west of 950 East in Hamilton County. (Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)

According to Illinois State Police (ISP), a 15-year-old McLeansboro girl was driving a pick-up truck and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck went off of the left side of the road, re-entered the road, then traveled off the right side of the roadway and rolled over.

The driver and a 15-year-old passenger, also from McLeansboro, were both transferred by ambulance to an area hospital.

Both were later transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

ISP ticketed the 15-year-old driver for no valid driver’s licence and driving too fast for conditions/failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.