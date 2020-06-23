15-year-old driver, passenger hurt in rollover crash

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rush to a rollover crash involving two teens in Hamilton County, Illinois.
The crash happened northwest of Dale on 700 North, just before 4:45 p.m. on Monday, June 22.
According to Illinois State Police (ISP), a 15-year-old McLeansboro girl was driving a pick-up truck and lost control of the vehicle.
The truck went off of the left side of the road, re-entered the road, then traveled off the right side of the roadway and rolled over.
The driver and a 15-year-old passenger, also from McLeansboro, were both transferred by ambulance to an area hospital.
Both were later transferred to a St. Louis hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
ISP ticketed the 15-year-old driver for no valid driver’s licence and driving too fast for conditions/failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.