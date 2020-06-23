What you need to know June 23

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 23.
Isolated showers may linger this morning in our eastern counties.
As the showers move out this morning, a cold front pushes into the Heartland, which will bring in drier and cooler air today.
This afternoon will be sunny with a small chance for an isolated shower.
High temperatures will be in the low 80s.
- Both eastbound lanes of I-24 in Lyon County, Ky. have reopened following a reported deadly multiple-vehicle crash late Monday night.
- Polls open for the Kentucky Primary today at 6 a.m., but during this election there are far fewer polling places available due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
- The Butler County Health Department continues to offer free COVID-19 tests in June and July.
- Major League Baseball plans to unilaterally issue a 60-game schedule for its shortest season since 1878.
- Twenty-five years of memories are gone for one military family after a thief broke into their storage unit in Paducah.
- Leaders at Southern Illinois University express disgust and frustration after an internal investigation reveals years of hazing incident involving two prominent Greek organizations on the Carbondale campus.
- Some firework businesses are already selling out in different counties across the Heartland.
- A Texas couple discover a creature nightmares are made of outside of their apartment window.
- The Food and Drug Administration is warning the public about nine hand sanitizer products that could contain a toxic substance.
- A new study by the Scripps Research Institute in Florida suggests the new coronavirus has mutated in a way that makes it more contagious.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.