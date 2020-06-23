What you need to know June 23

What you need to know June 23
June 23 is Election Day in Kentucky. (Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Marsha Heller | June 23, 2020 at 4:02 AM CDT - Updated June 23 at 4:02 AM

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Tuesday, June 23.

First Alert Weather

Isolated showers may linger this morning in our eastern counties.

As the showers move out this morning, a cold front pushes into the Heartland, which will bring in drier and cooler air today.

This afternoon will be sunny with a small chance for an isolated shower.

High temperatures will be in the low 80s.

Making headlines

Trending web stories

Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.