Staying hydrated in summer heat

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - “I knew I could not complete the second half of the race,” Don Hinkebein said.
Avid cyclist Don Hinkebein recalled the time dehydration got the best of him during a 70-mile bike race.
“I just hadn’t drank enough and wasn’t ready for the conditions,” Hinkebein said.
“You can lose up to two liters of water easily from exercising for at least 30 minutes when it’s above 90 degrees outside,” Dr. Eric Martin said.
That’s why Dr. Eric Martin said you need to think about hydrating before, during and after your workout.
“It’s not a bad idea every once in a while to mix in a sports drink but for the most part water should be the primary thing that you’re drinking when you’re exercising,” Dr. Martin said.
He said dehydration can lead to more serious complications than just feeling tired.
“It can lead to kidney failure; it can lead to a condition called Rhabdomyolysis which is a muscle breakdown that can be very serious as well and can cause other organ damage in the process,” he said.
Dr. Martin said thirst is the biggest indicator that you’re dehydrated but your body can send you other signals as well.
“You should be paying attention to how often you’re urinating and that should be also constant throughout the day,” he said.
Dr. Martin points to other signs of dehydration, including muscle fatigue and confusion.
Depending on how severe your symptoms are, it can take up to 24 hours to fully recover.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.