Southern Seven Head Start prepares for classroom reopening

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS (KFVS) - Southern Seven Head Start is looking ahead and preparing to reopening classrooms.
On June 12, Illinois Department of Children and Family Services released reopening guidance for day care centers, licensed day care homes and group day care homes.
The guidance was from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health. It is to be implemented during Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan.
The S7HS Advisory Committee met via teleconference and social distancing on June 16 to discuss the guidance, and their safety plan for each of the 11 sites. For children who live in the lower seven counties in Illinois, the Southern Seven Early Head Start program serves children ages 6 weeks to three years, while traditional head start serves children ages three to five.
Teachers and staff at S7HS will begin training by the end of June on best practices for each site. Initial preparations, including additional disinfecting of play areas, creating naptime areas to accommodate social distancing of children, and making sure families have all necessary information, are being conducted.
Since early head start is a year-round program, plan implementation at those sites will begin on July 6. Traditional head start will begin during the fall start.
Head start sites will take steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including modifications at building entry points, temperature and symptom checks of all who enter the building, handwashing upon entering the building, sanitizing of surfaces and use of face coverings.
In cases of symptom development or known COVID-19 exposure, Southern Seven Head Start will follow recommendations and requirements from Southern Seven Health Department, IDPH or IDCFS regarding closure, disinfection and notification of families.
For more information about the reopening of Head Start, or to enroll your child in the program, call 618-634-2297.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.