Southeast Mo. State University announces adjusted schedule for Fall 2020 semester

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Southeast Missouri State University announced what the upcoming Fall 2020 semester will look like for students and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.
At the Board of Regents meeting on Monday, June 22 , members and the university discussed an adjusted fall 2020 academic calendar.
The new schedule is to help reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19 on all university campuses.
The following is an outline of the adjusted Fall 2020 academic calendar:
- Fall 2020 courses will be held face-to-face beginning Monday, Aug. 24, as originally scheduled.
- Classes will be held on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7.
- Fall break will be eliminated and classes will be held Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.
- The last day of Fall 2020 on-campus face-to-face classes will be Tuesday, Nov. 24, which is just prior to the Thanksgiving break.
- Fall 2020 classes will continue Nov. 30 through Dec. 4 via remote/online instruction.
- Online/remote final exams will be held Dec. 7 through Dec. 11.
- The fall 2020 semester will end Friday, Dec. 11, a week earlier than scheduled.
The university said the decision to forgo a fall break and in-person classes prior to Thanksgiving break is to help limit the exposure and risk of COVID-19 to students during holiday-related travel and the spread on campus thereafter.
Plans for Fall 2020 commencement have not been finalized, but details should be released soon.
While university offices will be closed on Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 7, the following services will be available:
- The Counseling & Disability Services office will be available by phone for emergencies or crisis-related issues.
- The University Center will be open for dining services from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on its normal schedule.
- Information Technology (IT) computer labs and the IT Help Desk will remain open.
- Shuttle service will be in operation.
- The Student Recreation Center will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
