SIH lifts restrictions on hospital visitation

“After careful consideration of the numbers of COVID-19 cases in our regional community and in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health and other health systems in the state, we feel now is the time to begin easing some of the limitations we originally enacted. We’re thankful to our patients and the community who have trusted us during this difficult time. We believe it’s safe to resume patient visits while we continually monitor the situation to make changes as needed,” said SIH Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre.