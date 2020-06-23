SIH lifts restrictions on hospital visitation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois Healthcare will start to lift some of the limitations in place on hospital visitation on Tuesday, June 23.
According to the hospital, adult inpatients who are not suspected of COVID-19 will be allowed one visitor at a time from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and one support person may accompany patients undergoing surgery for the duration of the procedure.
In addition, COVID-19 patients may now receive visitors in end-of-life situations. The changes impact SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale, SIH Herrin Hospital and SIH St. Joseph Memorial Hospital in Murphysboro.
“After careful consideration of the numbers of COVID-19 cases in our regional community and in collaboration with the Illinois Department of Public Health and other health systems in the state, we feel now is the time to begin easing some of the limitations we originally enacted. We’re thankful to our patients and the community who have trusted us during this difficult time. We believe it’s safe to resume patient visits while we continually monitor the situation to make changes as needed,” said SIH Chief Nursing Officer Jennifer Harre.
All visitors will undergo temperature and illness screenings and will be required to wear masks and perform good hand hygiene.
In addition, they will be asked to stay in the patient’s room or designated surgery waiting area throughout the length of their visit.
Patients under the age of 18 are asked not to visit at this time. Other considerations are made on a case-by-case basis when essential to ensure the emotional health and well-being of the patient.
