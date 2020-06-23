Several firearms reported stolen from unlocked vehicles

MARTIN, Tenn. (KFVS) - Several vehicle burglaries are under investigation in Martin, Tennessee.
According to police, there has been an uptick in these types of burglaries in the past three weeks.
Police said several of the burglaries include firearms taken from the victims’ vehicle.
All of the reported burglaries have also involved unlocked vehicles.
These incidents are under investigation.
Due to the lack of unlocked doors and firearms taken from vehicles, police are urging the public to vigilant in protecting their property.
The Martin Police Department is reminding residents to remove their valuables from their vehicles and to keep their vehicles locked at all times.
Anyone with information about the burglaries are asked to contact the Martin Police Department at 731-587-5355/
