Project tests domestic wastewater in Mo. for coronavirus

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - A statewide project will test domestic wastewater for genetic markers of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
Raw wastewater samples collected by communities are submitted via courier to the Life Sciences Center at the University of Missouri, where Professors Marc Johnson and Chung-Ho Lin, along with research scientist Hsin-Yeh Hsieh, conduct molecular analysis that looks for genetic markers of the virus.
The university laboratory is currently testing sewage samples from nine pilot wastewater treatment facilities, and expects to analyze samples from up to 80 facilities per week starting in July.
They say the idea for the project came from studies in the Netherlands, Italy and United States that found a direct correlation between the amount of viral material in sewage and the number of reported cases within a given “sewershed,” or the area that drains into a community’s wastewater collection system.
While the virus that causes COVID-19 is new, using wastewater for tracking disease is not a new technique. In the past, it was used to track diseases such as polio and norovirus.
“This sewage testing can provide additional, population-level information about the presence and amount of virus in a community that is not captured by testing patients,” said Jonathan Garoutte, administrator of DHSS’s Section for Environmental Public Health. “People can be infected for up to 14 days before showing any symptoms, and they may not get tested. This testing can provide early awareness for local public health agencies and help direct testing and resources that protect public health.”
The data from sewage testing will be useful for understanding the distribution of SARS-CoV-2 in Missouri, and monitoring long-term trends for indication of reemergence to inform mitigation efforts.
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Department of Natural Resources and researchers at the University of Missouri in Columbia are collaborating on the project. It’s funded by a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Epidemiology and Laboratory Capacity grant through the DHSS.
