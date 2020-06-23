Poplar Bluff Seniors Reflect on 2020

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -
Poplar bluff seniors are finally getting their chance to walk across the stage. After months of uncertainty due to the corona virus, some students have had a change of plans post graduation.
At the Black River Coliseum, 2020 graduates will finally get their diplomas., but some students tell me, to get here’s been a long road full of mixed emotions.
“The last 3 months of your senior year is what you look forward to the most. All your lasts, with all your best friends,” says Brylee Misner who missed out on a lot of the events that end your senior year.
“Being sent home after spring break it really hurt a lot of people and it was tough on all of us.”
Scott Dill is the superintendent of poplar bluff school who says his students are trying to come to terms with the effects of covid19.
“Everyone of my students. The relationships with the teachers where abruptly cut off. We had no ability to continue learning in a meaningful way. And so, we lost our purpose.”
Which is why some students like Josiah Kilgore made changes to their immediate plans.
“Well I was planning to play football at a university.”
But after getting hurt, and not having a spring track season, Kilgore says he’s grateful to have had a standout junior athletic season.
“I’m actually going to SEMO. Southeast Missouri State on a track scholarship. I’ll be throwing javelin and studying education.”
The class of 2020 has more than 350 students participating in the graduation ceremony which is completely voluntary. Admittance to the event is free and by reservation only.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on the Poplar Bluff Facebook page starting at 7 PM.
