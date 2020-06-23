Pleasant temperatures the next couple of days.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Tuesday Afternoon Heartland. Drier and somewhat cooler air is moving into the area this afternoon. We will see a few clouds from time to time but overall, we should see a good bit of sunshine. There may be an isolated shower develop later this afternoon, but most areas will remain on the dry side. Highs this afternoon will reach the lower to middle 80s.
A few clouds this evening could play a role in how cool we get tonight. Most areas will see clearing skies after midnight. We will see mostly sunny skies on Wednesday with pleasant temperatures once again. Lows tonight will range from the upper 50s north to the lower and middle 60s south. Highs tomorrow will reach the lower to middle 80s.
Temperatures will warm into the upper 80s to near 90 by the end of the week. The weekend is not looking as warm as it did yesterday due to a better chance of clouds and afternoon storms.
