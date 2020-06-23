Paducah police officer uninjured in crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An officer was uninjured in a crash on Tuesday morning, June 23 on Alben Barkley Drive.
According to Paducah police, Officer Keith Thuline was on his way to a crash on the parking lot of Hannah Plaza when he saw a vehicle speeding. He turned on his emergency lights and tried to catch up to the vehicle in the area where eastbound Alben Barkley Drive narrows from two lanes to one.
Police say he was trying to pass vehicles that were driving in the left-hand lane when an SUV swerved to avoid a truck stopping in front of him.
Officer Thuline swerved to avoid hitting the SUV and his cruiser ran off the road and hit a tree and a fence.
According to police, two witnesses stopped to help Thuline. He was checked out at the scene by ambulance personnel.
They said the witnesses confirmed his account of the crash.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.